Treva Marie Bullock Krebs, 86; of Grace, Idaho passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2002.
Services will be held on Friday, February 28 at 11 a.m. at the Grace LDS Stake Center. Family will visit with friends on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Church and also on Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 25, 2020