Troy Jason Liljenquist, loving son, brother, father and friend, 43, passed away at his home in Lynnwood, Washington on August 13th, 2019. Troy was born on October 16th, 1975 to Jay Warren Liljenquist and Jeanne Ann Kelly. He was the second of two boys, his brother Travis was born four years prior. He spent most of his life in Pocatello and Chubbuck where he attended all grades in District 25 finishing at Highland High School. In 1998, Troy married Heather Collins after the birth of their son, Riley, the previous year. In 2001, they had a second child: a daughter, Gracie. They were later divorced, but Troy continued his family in 2009 with Logan Godfrey and the birth of their son, Adrian. He would be followed by a daughter, Jordyn, in 2013. They moved to Lynnwood, Washington in 2014; where Troy would live the rest of his life.
He loved socializing with people and they loved him in return. His big smile was matched only by his personality, which made him a success in the restaurant business for over 25 years. The great loves of Troy's life were his four children. He also loved nature and tried to be outdoors whenever he had the chance. This was only matched by his connection to his teams, the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Yankees, and his beloved New York Knicks. He also loved dogs and had one in his home from his childhood years to his final days.
Troy is proceeded in death by his grandmothers Lucille Liljenquist and Patricia Kelly, and his Grandfather Warren Liljenquist. He is survived by his four children; Riley Liljenquist, Gracie Liljenquist, Adrian Liljenquist, and Jordyn Liljenquist. He is also survived by his parents Jay Liljenquist and Jeanne Liljenquist, as well as his brother Travis Liljenquist, and grandfather Paul Kelly. He is also survived by, over a dozen, aunts and uncles, as well as countless cousins.
A ceremony will be held at Colonial Funeral at 11:00 A.M on Wednesday, August 28th. A graveside service will follow, and the day will conclude with a Celebration of Life at the Rosewood Reception Center from 1:00 P.M to 5:00 P.M.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 22, 2019