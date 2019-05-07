Troy K. Shiozawa







Troy Kent Shiozawa, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at his home in Overton, Nevada, from a sudden cardiac incident. He was born May 27, 1970 in Pocatello, Idaho, to George Kent and Nancy Lynn Perry Shiozawa. On February 28, 1998, he married Laena Michelle Skiles in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on May 26, 1999.



Troy grew up on the family farm in Pocatello, where he learned to work hard. He was involved in 4-H and cross country and graduated as high school valedictorian. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Brazil Manaus Mission. He attended Brigham Young University-Provo before transferring to Idaho State University. There, he competed in college rodeo, was involved in student government, and earned his bachelor's degree in accounting. Troy moved to Moapa Valley in 1995, starting a 24-year career with Western States Contracting Company, Inc. He served as bishop of the Overton Fourth ward from October 2014 to December 2018.



Survivors include his wife, Laena of Overton, NV; three sons and one daughter: Taylor currently serving a mission in the Oregon Salem Mission, Gabrielle, Kenji, and Samuel of Logandale, NV; parents, Kent and Nancy Shiozawa of Pocatello, ID; Laena's parents, Darrell and Sherilyn Skiles of Mt. Vernon, WA; two sisters and one brother: Tracy (Sean) Haling of Jackson, WY; Leslie Albers of Washington, D.C., and Matt (Allyson) of Pocatello, ID, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Funeral services will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Logandale Stake Center, 2555 N. St. Joseph Street, Logandale, NV. Visitation will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. and again from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to services. Both visitations will be at the Stake Center. Interment will follow in the Logandale Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the scholarship fund for Kenji and Samuel through America First Credit Union.