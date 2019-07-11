Trudy Ann Norris Whitworth of Pocatello passed away surrounded by loved ones on July 6, 2019.



Trudy was born on February 13, 1945 in Pocatello, Idaho to George Chester and Margaret Cochran Norris. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1963 and later that year married her sweetheart Kent Lee Whitworth. Kent and Trudy were blessed with 4 children. The family was sealed for time and all eternity on Kent and Trudy's 55th wedding anniversary last September.



Trudy loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed reading, sewing, talking with her posterity, and attending events to support her grand kids. She met some of her favorite friends in her time in T.O.P.S. She gained a deep disdain for hospitals over the course of her life experiences. She could spend hours upon hours shopping with her favorite sister, Raina. If they weren't shopping, they could spend as much time just talking on the phone. Trudy especially loved her favorite niece and nephew, you know who you are.



She is proceeded in death by her mother and father, and many beloved family members.



Trudy is survived by her sister: Raina (Dave) Lish, loving husband: Kent Lee Whitworth, Children: Tammy (Mark) Wilding, Malinda (John) DeMaree, Chester (Kara) Whitworth, Jenny Whitworth, 14 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren with 3 on the way.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the LDS 26th Ward chapel, 3444 Hawthorne road, Pocatello, A viewing will be held at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello from 6-8 pm and one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will follow at the Inkom Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.colonial-funeralhome.com . Published in Idaho State Journal on July 11, 2019