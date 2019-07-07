|
|
Van Adams, 59, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born on June 1, 1960 to Mary Hurt (Johnny) and Gary C. Adams.
Van is survived by his wife, Angel; mother, Mary; children, Patrick, Vanessa, and Richard; brothers, K.C. Adams and Gary L. Adams; sisters, Iva Patsy (Rory) and Polly.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gary C. Adams.
He will also be greatly missed by his family of 40 years; those of the Idaho Racing Circuit.
There will be a wake held at a later date to commemorate his life. His family will be announcing this.
Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal on July 7, 2019