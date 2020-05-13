Velma Willis Adams, 84, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho. She was born on March 26, 1936 in Goodhope, Missouri. She grew up in Ava, Missouri where she attended and completed high school. She later married and moved to Pocatello, Idaho.
On September 5, 1957 She married Gene H. Adams in Harrisonville, Arkansas. Velma liked to dance, camp, fish, embroidery, read, cook and take care of her family. She like gardening and flowers. Her favorite flowers were Peonies. Velma was raised Southern Baptist and later was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Velma was a good wife, mother and grandmother. She was such a special person. She was well loved by her family, friends and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Gene H. Adams; daughters Velta Lorraine Hampton (Les) Stratten of Killeen, Texas and Gloria C. Norman of Pocatello, Idaho; sons Calvin Dean (Elaine) Adams of Elko Nevada and Brian Gene Adams of Pocatello, Idaho. Velma had 8 Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren.
Velma is preceded in death by her father Henrey William Willis, mother Coy Agnes Willis and her brothers and sisters.
A walk by viewing will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 from 9-10 AM at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck Idaho. A graveside service will be held 11 AM Friday, May 15, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Garden, 2864 S. 5th Ave, Pocatello, ID 83204.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 13, 2020.