Verba Neibaur


1929 - 2019
Verba Neibaur Obituary
Verba Marie Neibaur, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Caring Hearts Assisted Living in Pocatello, Idaho surrounded by her loving family.

Verba is survived by her 4 sons and their spouses, Daren & Myra (Wall), Paul & Jeannie (Snell), Kevin & Elaine (Funk), and Mike & Lisa (Lee). She had 9 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

A viewing will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a viewing one hour prior at the Bannock Creek LDS Ward, 4010 Hawthorne Rd. Chubbuck, ID 83202 (Quinn and Hawthorne).

Interment will follow at the Falls View Cemetery, Kingdom Hall Rd. in American Falls, ID.

www.colonial-funeralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
