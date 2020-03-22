Home

Verda Jones Bassett


1927 - 2020
Verda Jones Bassett Obituary
Verda Jones Bassett passed peacefully March 19, 2020, in North Salt Lake, Utah. She was born April 4, 1927, in San Bernardino, California to Mack and Gena Baggett. She had two younger sisters, Lillian and Maxine. The girls were raised on their parents' farm in Burley, Idaho, where they learned lessons of hard work and integrity.

She raised four children and worked at numerous jobs, including medical assistant and school secretary. She was an excellent cook and kept an immaculate house and garden. She sewed beautifully, creating clothes for her daughters and grandchildren. She loved music. She learned to play the violin, accordion, and organ. She was proud of her Italian heritage. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She married Keith Petersen in 1944. They had three children: Julie Wilson, Rick Petersen (Anne), and Bob Jones (Colleen). They were later divorced. She later married O. G. Jones; they had a daughter, Jan Strannigan (Matt). They were married for 44 years and lived most of that time in Pocatello, Idaho. After his death she married Russell Bassett. They lived in Bountiful, Utah until 2018. After his passing she lived with her daughter Julie.

In addition to her four children, she has 15 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, sister, Lillian McMurray, and two great grandchildren, Alexa and Jared McClure. Interment will take place in Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 22, 2020
