Verl LeRoy Strange, 76, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born on September 8, 1943 in Sugar City, Idaho. He was the second of three children born to John Alvin Strange and Hazel McCulloch Strange.
Verl attended schools in St. Anthony, ID and worked various jobs from a young age. He completed his GED at the age of 17 after joining the United States Navy and served on board the USS Preble during the Vietnam War. After an honorable discharge from the military he returned to St. Anthony and worked as an auto mechanic before marrying Vicki Lynn Coleman. After the marriage they moved to Pocatello, ID so he could attend diesel mechanics school at ISU. Upon graduation he began a job as a machinist with the Union Pacific Railroad.
Verl and Vicki had their daughter, Michelle, but were later divorced. Verl raised Michelle as a single father and changed occupations in order to devote more time to being a parent. He owned and operated Strange's Mobile Home Park for many years until his health declined. Verl never remarried but had a relationship to which his second daughter, Mary, was born.
After retiring and selling the park he enjoyed the opportunity to travel to many places. He liked to travel, and he especially loved frequent visits to Nevada. He also enjoyed the heat and despised the cold.
Verl is survived by his daughters, Michelle Tanner (Douglas) of Pocatello, ID and Mary Henry (JD) of St. Anthony, ID; sister, Shirley Strange Daw (Ace) of Wilford, ID. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, John Dale Strange.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, there will be a private family viewing on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID, followed by private graveside services, with Military Honors, at the Wilford Cemetery.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 1, 2020