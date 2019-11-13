|
|
Our dear Father, Grandfather, and Papa left this world Saturday November 9th 2019. He is free from suffering and is now in the arms of our Lord, enjoying a marvelous reunion with love ones.
Verl was born to Claira Ruby Sims and Thomas Oreion Wheatley on November 15th 1923 in Pocatello Idaho. He was raised in Arbon Valley and graduated from Pocatello High School. He joined the Army at age 18. He went overseas in December 1944 on the USS America. He was a Corporal T5 Infantry Regiment 276 Service Company Truck Driver E. Verl was assigned as a truck driver which drove supplies to the front lines he also delivered mail. The war ended in 1945. He soon returned home. Verl married the love of his life Maggie Vance on Nov 2nd 1946. They had one child Priscilla Ann Wheatley and two grandchildren Kody and Kory Wheatley. Verl later became a mail man for many years and retired from the US Post Office. Verl was a dedicated Braves fan, he enjoyed golfing and loved gospel and country music. His favorite song was the Old Rugged Cross. He was an amazing father and grandfather.
Verl is survived by his daughter Priscilla Wheatley of Pocatello, ID and grandchildren Kody Wheatley (Kathy and Kristina) of Pocatello, ID, Kory Wheatley (Rachelle, Dallyce, Vance, Grace, Sebastian, and Laila) of Glendale, AZ and one brother Joseph Williams of St George UT. He is preceded in death by his parents Claira Ruby Sims and Thomas Oreion Wheatley, two brothers Oreion, and Tom Wheatley.
We would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Wise and all the nurses and aides at Alliance Home Health and Hospice, and his home aides Chantel Nichols and Andrea Stewart who provided exceptional care for him in his last days.
The Viewing will be Saturday November 16th10am - 10:45am at Manning Wheatley Funeral Home 510 N. 12th Ave., followed by Graveside Services at Restlawn Memorial Gardens at 11am.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 13, 2019