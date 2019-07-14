Verla Catherine Ayers passed away at her home in Soda Springs, Idaho on July 9, 2019.



She was born May 25, 1933, in Kemmerer, Wyoming to Oliver Daniel Martin and Catherine Haldane Little Turley Martin. Verla was one of four children born to Oliver and Catherine and as the only sister, she cherished her relationship with her brothers, Charles Gilbert Turley, Chris Wayne Turley and Oliver Veldon Martin immensely. Her family eventually moved to Soda Springs and then Conda where she completed her elementary education and was valedictorian of her 8th grade class. She graduated from Soda Springs High School in 1951 and then in lieu of continuing her education at one of the various colleges she was accepted to, she took a position as a local bank teller.



Verla married Harry Dale Ayers on August 1, 1953 in Conda, Idaho. Verla and Dale had three boys together, Curtis Dale Ayers, Kris D. Ayers and Rick Martene Ayers. These boys were Verla's pride and joy and again Verla found herself surrounded by boys. This male influence in her life did not prevent her from being all about styles and smiles as the lady of the house. She spent many hours fixing meals and helping out at the Ayers farm where she assumed the prestigious title of "Farm Boss". In addition to farming, Verla worked at multiple banks as a teller.



Verla enjoyed many hobbies including: dancing, supporting youth athletics, reading, hunting, and snowmobiling. More than anything, Verla enjoyed visiting with people. She had the ability to spend hours talking with others and never seemed to run out of topics to discuss. She served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in many various callings and especially enjoyed doing genealogy work. It is certain that Verla enjoyed a much anticipated reunion with her husband Dale, her sons Curtis and Rick, her brother Wayne, her parents, and many other loved ones and friends. She is survived by Kris Ayers (Cherie), Lisa Jenkins, Charles (Rita) Turley, Veldon (Carleen) Martin, Rikki (Doug) Wood, Jaime (Mark) Kirby, Lynzi (Aaron) Hobbs, Christi (Cade) White, Dustyn (Melissa) Ayers, Kelli Ayers, and 15 great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 17th at 1 p.m. at the Soda Springs LDS Stake Center with viewings the day of the funeral from 11-12:30 as well as Tuesday, July 16th from 6-8 p.m. at Sims Funeral Home in Soda Springs.



Verla's family expresses heartfelt gratitude to the multitude of friends and neighbors who constantly provided care and companionship for her.



Condolences and memories can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com. Published in Idaho State Journal on July 14, 2019