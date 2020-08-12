1/
Vernae Woodbury Buck
1953 - 2020
Vernae Woodbury Buck, 67, passed away in her home on August 5, 2020, after a 5 year battle with cancer. Vernae was born on April 11, 1953, to Leland Vernon Woodbury and Vernetta Rae Baird Woodbury in Burley, Idaho. The oldest of 6 children, Vernae spent most of her childhood in Carey, Idaho, until moving to Mackay, Idaho in December 1969. Vernae graduated from Mackay High School in 1971 and then attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho where she met David Buck. David and Vernae were later married and raised 6 children. They lived in Provo and then Spanish Fork, Utah; Littleton, Colorado; and then settled in Pocatello, Idaho in 1992.

Among other things, Vernae was passionate about music, especially loving choral music. She was convinced that it was a way to bring people of diverse backgrounds together. In 1996, she began exploring the idea of bringing international choirs to perform in Pocatello, Idaho. Working closely with community leaders, she served as the executive director of the first Idaho International Choral Festival during the summer of 1999, with many choirs from all over the world attending. Vernae continued to serve as executive director for the festival for several years. This community event continues on with a new festival every three years, bringing a great diversity of music and culture to Southeast Idaho.

Vernae earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Performance from Idaho State University in 1997, and she went on to earn a master's degree from the University of Idaho in 2005. Vernae taught at the College of Western Idaho in Nampa, Idaho beginning in 2009 until her cancer diagnosis in 2015.

Vernae is survived by her husband, 5 siblings, 6 children, 20 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. Due to COVID-19, only a private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Idaho International Choral Festival at https://idahointerchoralfest.org/donate/.

