Vesta Myrtle Jones Johnson Moss was born on July 7, 1925 at home on a farm near Wider, Canyon County, Idaho. Her parents were William Reynolds Jones and Myrtle Gladys Heydlauff. She grew up in Roy, Idaho; a long forgotten town south of Rockland. She rented a room in American Falls so she could attend high school. Later she was offered free room and board for babysitting children in Ogden, where she graduated from Ogden High School. After high school she wanted to go to college but needed to return to help on the farm as her brothers were going to college. Later, she was able to go to nursing school in Pocatello at the General Hospital on Johnson and West Center streets. It was closed in 1950 and later torn down. The students lived in a building on the back of the property and were locked in during finals. When the nursing programs changed to differentiate LPNs and RNs, she was grandfathered in as an RN as she had been working for many years in that capacity.
Vest married James Lewis Johnson on October 12, 1949 in Pocatello, Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1952. They lived in Pocatello all of their married life. James passed away on September 1, 1995. She married Norman Kay Moss on November 1, 1998. They lived in Pocatello and Rockland. Norman passed away on January 6, 2004.
Vest and her brothers rode horses or a sleigh to school. She learned the value of hard work as a child; working alongside her father and brothers on the ranch. Her family was poor, going without many luxuries; such as, running water and electricity. Her father built home-made skies for each of the children. They felt lucky if they got an orange and a piece of hardtack in their stocking at Christmas time.
Vest made clothes for her children, including temple sealing dresses and a doll dresses for the girls and shirts with cars on for her husband and boys. She enjoyed crocheting, netting, embroidery, quilting, and needle work. She was proud of the number of jars of fruit she canned every year. She was also proud of her homemade "Christmas Candy," chocolates, peanut brittle, and English toffee. She enjoyed travelling with James and later with Norman; visiting many family members along the way.
The family would like to thank the nurses at Tambree Meadows and Encompass Home Health for the care that Vesta received in her later years.
She is survived by her children; Stephen LeRoy Johnson of Pocatello, James Robert Johnson of Pocatello, Laura Jean (Stephen) Macbeth of Idaho Falls, Patricia Ann (Norman) Funk of St. George, UT; 13 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and numerous step children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by; husband, James Lewis Johnson and Norman Kay Moss; grandchildren, Matthew Paul, Jennifer Kristie, and Jonathan Marc Macbeth.
Family will receive friends from 7:00 until 8:30 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Road. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Preston Cemetery in Preston, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 7, 2019