Vicki Hochstrasser, 70, died at her home with loved ones by her side, Tuesday morning January 14, 2020.
Vicki was born 26 March 1949 in Malad Idaho to Ardy and Henry Fernandez. She spent her early years in Downey and went to school in Pocatello. She married Dennis Hochstrasser together had two sons, Dennis and Darin.
Vicki leaves behind a family that loves her dearly. Grand children, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters and more. She left a legacy of love and changed so many lives for the better.
She was preceded in death by her husband and both of her sons and her parents.
Her family is planning a celebration of life for this upcoming summer. Details will be announced at a later
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 19, 2020