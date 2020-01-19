Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel - Pocatello
510 N. 12th Ave.
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 232-7199
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki Hochstrasser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki Hochstrasser


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicki Hochstrasser Obituary
Vicki Hochstrasser, 70, died at her home with loved ones by her side, Tuesday morning January 14, 2020.

Vicki was born 26 March 1949 in Malad Idaho to Ardy and Henry Fernandez. She spent her early years in Downey and went to school in Pocatello. She married Dennis Hochstrasser together had two sons, Dennis and Darin.

Vicki leaves behind a family that loves her dearly. Grand children, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters and more. She left a legacy of love and changed so many lives for the better.

She was preceded in death by her husband and both of her sons and her parents.

Her family is planning a celebration of life for this upcoming summer. Details will be announced at a later
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -