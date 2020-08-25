Victoria Anne Ricks, age 63, passed peacefully with her daughters by her side on August 19, 2020 at the University of Utah hospital due to complications of an infection. She was born July 14 in Pocatello Idaho to Samuel and Isabelle Sanchez. She married David Ricks in May of 1978, who preceded her in death in October 1986. Victoria and David had 3 children, Tina Maria, Angela Michell, and Heather Elizabeth. Heather preceded Victoria in death at her birth.



Victoria spent most of her life caring for her daughters after the passing of her husband David. She enjoyed playing pool on a city league for many years. She later met Alan Ehling and they became engaged up until her death.



Victoria was loved by all that knew her. She was kind, caring, and funny. She lived to take care of her girls with the help of her family. She loved being a grandma to her baby girls.



She is survived by her daughters, Tina Ricks (Rick Croft) and Angela Mecham; her fiance Alan Ehling; her granddaughters, Raimey and Keiyarah Quilimaco, Whitney Apel, Brianna Croft; and her siblings John Sanchez, Robert Sanchez, Christina Sanchez, and Manuel (Angie) Sanchez.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Isabelle Sanchez; her husband David Ricks; her daughter Heather Elizabeth; and many aunts and uncles.



Due to COVID 19 we will not be holding services for Victoria at this time. Memorial services to be announced at a later date. The family wishes to thank everyone for their love and support throughout this difficult time.



