1/1
Victoria May Teuscher
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 21, 1986 Victoria May Teuscher, lovingly known as Torii, was born in Oakland, CA to Gilbert and Denise May Warner; the fourth of their five children. Torii spent her childhood in Gloucester, VA, and was homeschooled by her parents. Torii earned her GED and attended AIU in London, England for a trimester. Upon returning home, Torii was sealed to her eternal companion, Douglas Teuscher, July 6, 2007 in the Washington DC temple.

Torii was a dedicated Navy wife and even more dedicated mother. In Virginia, they welcomed Emily Grace, their first child. After leaving the service, they moved to Riverton, WY where they were blessed with two more children: Henry Douglas and Victoria Ruth. While in Wyoming, Torii opened her home and heart to seven foster children and helped them all find loving families. Her family then settled in Pocatello, ID where they were blessed with three more children: Edward Valin, Dorothy May, and Charles Homer.

Torii made friends and spread peace and happiness everywhere she went. She was an example of kindness, compassion, and being true to yourself. Torii's love for her Savior and pure faith in our Heavenly Father's plan remained steadfast throughout her life. Torii served as a member of Indian Hills Elementary PTA, liked to hike and bake, and most of all loved to spend time with her children and Doug. Torii's infectious zeal for life influenced everyone she knew.

Torii returned into the loving arms of her dear mother on November 13, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Teusher, her precious children, Emily, Henry, Ruth, Edward, Dorothy, and Charles; as well as by her father and stepmother, Gilbert and Heather Warner; siblings, China (Roy) Long, Gary Warner, Robert Warner, and Dennis (Taryn) Warner.

Torii will be greatly missed by those whose lives she made brighter every day.

Private services will be held. There will be a live broadcast starting at 11 am on Saturday, November 21, 2020. To view the services, click on this link. http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/40802

Burial will be in the Geneva Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home
2005 S 4Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 233-1500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colonial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved