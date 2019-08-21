|
|
Vincent Edward Havlicak was born to Robert and Elaine Havlicak on June 1, 1958 in Pocatello ID. Vince joined two sisters Debbie and Sandy and OH BOY were they in for a fun life filled with shenanigans from their precious little brother.
Vince grew up working on farms in Rockland Valley for friends and family and after graduating high school in 1976 he attended and graduated from Idaho State University. Vincent had a gift for welding. He stated that he could weld anything but the crack of dawn and a broken heart.
In 1977 Vince met Brenda Miller and from then on the two knew life was meant for them to be together. They married on December 13, 1979 in the American Falls Congregational Church. The church was full past capacity with her family on one side and his family filling the other. Since growing up in the same small town everyone knew everyone and Vince was related to most of them. Vince and Brenda welcomed a beautiful son, Stuart, on April 30, 1983. The family was complete and perfect and the adventures grew.
Vincent spent many years in the mountains of Idaho and Montana with his best buddy Joe Ruschetti, much to the dismay of their wives who had made beautiful dinners that the two missed because they were stuck in the mud or lost on some new trail after a day of hiking and shooting. When Stuart and Faustino Ruschetti reached the age of going to the mountains with their dads they became the ultimate sidekicks and the winter campouts became the biggest event of the year.
Vince worked for AMI in Pocatello for 25 years making many friends with his humor and wit. We all carry many memories of camping trips, dinners and parties at the Birds House with co-workers/life long friends and children growing up together and keeping friendships just through knowing Vince and connecting our families.
Vince decided to change direction in his life work on his passion and that was welding. He went to work for Petersen's Inc. in Pocatello, ID and stated that he worked for the best little company with co-workers he called friends and supervisors that could be trusted to work in the best interest for their employees.
Vince and Brenda attended Gate City Baptist Church in Pocatello. Vince knew the Lord Jesus Christ as his savior and encouraged others to give God a try.
A celebration of life with be held at Gate City Baptist Church 500 W. Maple St. Pocatello ID on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM. A picnic will be provided afterwards in the church yard.
In lieu of flowers the family request that you take a case of food to your local shelter or food pantry and feed those in need or provide food to an animal shelter.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 21, 2019