Von and Mary Lois Bloxham (Swede) (Jones) Bloxham
1927 - 2020
The heading should read:

Von (Swede) and Mary Lois (Jones) Bloxham

(1/11/1927-5/30/2020) (06/02/1929-06/20/2020)

In only 21 days our family received the most bittersweet tender mercy we have had in our lives. Our parents had a love story that ended exactly as they wanted it to. We love and miss them both so much but are so grateful they are together forever and united again after their brief separation. They will forever live on having instilled in their family the meaning of work ethic, unconditional love, discipline, family closeness, love of God and life and serving those less fortunate. One of the last things Mom said to us was "Take care of each other... love each other.. I love you all so much". We will forever be thankful for the many daily sacrifices they made to give us such a wonderful childhood. They were not just parents.. they were our best friends. We love you both forever.

In 1946 they met the love of their lives--each other. They were married on August 21, 1948, in the same house they shared all their married life and sealed in the Logan Temple on May 4, 1964. On August 21, 2020, they would have been married for 72 years. Due to COVID restrictions, family graveside services were held.

To read their full obituaries, please log onto the following website:

MARY LOIS: https://www.horsleyfuneralhome.com/obituary/mary-lois-bloxham

VON: https://www.horsleyfuneralhome.com/obituary/vone-swede-bloxham

Published in Idaho State Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
