Wanda Harris Miles, our beloved mom and grandma, left this earthly life on April 6, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born February 8, 1921 in the Harris family home on Williams Creek, Mound Valley, Idaho to Daniel Hanmer and Carrie Larsen Harris. Wanda was the seventh child of eight; her siblings include Ervin, Vernon, Leah, Letha, Iona, Howard, and Faye.



Wanda married Dee Miles on August 15, 1941. They were later sealed in the Logan LDS Temple on February 28, 1955.



Wanda was preceded in death by her husband David Edgar "Dee" Miles, her parents, all of her siblings, her daughter RaeLene Miles Harvey, and her granddaughter Cari Lynne Bailey. Wanda is survived by her children Colleen (Kent) Bailey of Grace, Everett (Pauline) Miles of Grace, Linda (Bud) Barthlome of Soda Springs, David (Shirley) Miles of Grace, and Susan (Lynn) Buckley of Pocatello; son-in-law Dave (Lisa) Harvey of Grace; sixteen grandchildren; forty-two great grandchildren; and eleven great-great grandchildren.



The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Home in Preston, Idaho for the loving care Wanda received for over two years. The family also recognizes the many friends and neighbors who visited Wanda regularly to brighten her days.



Funeral services are under the direction of Sims Funeral Home in Soda Springs. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Thatcher-Williams LDS Church in Niter, Idaho. Family will visit with friends Thursday, April 11 from 7-8 PM at the LDS Church in Niter and again Friday morning from 9:30-10:30 AM prior to the funeral. Burial will be in the Grace, Idaho cemetery.



Condolences and memories can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com. Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary