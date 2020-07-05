November 23, 1996, Wesley blessed Adam Farnsworth, Kathryn (Katie) Galloway and the world with his presence in Pocatello, Idaho. He left us way too soon at age 23 on June 28, 2020, in Boise, Idaho.
He spent most of his childhood in Pocatello and Montpelier. He was a lively, curious, fun loving boy who loved spending time at the beach at Bear Lake, playing with his brothers and sisters and just in general doing what young kids do. As he got older, he liked hanging out with his friends, family and playing video games. He was a big fan of the New Orleans Saints, the Utah Jazz and enjoyed talking about and watching them play. He was also a tease, a bit of a goof ball with a good sense of humor and an infectious laugh. One of his cousins stated: "He brought the fun and always lightened up the mood". He cared deeply about those he loved and loved fiercely those who were close to him.
He is survived by his parents, Katie and Jack Dodson of Boise, Idaho, Adam and Melissa Farnsworth, Pocatello, Idaho; a son Braxton Day; a daughter who is due to be born in the fall; sisters Jessika Farnsworth, Krystina Shumaker; brothers, Andrew (Shayla) Farnsworth, Jason Farnsworth and Alex Shumaker; his grandmothers, Betty Farnsworth and Kathleen Galloway; grandfather Robert A (Brenda) Galloway and great-grandfather W. Glenn Damron; an aunt, Shanda Galloway; six uncles, Jon, Nathan and Kevin Farnsworth, Robert G and Ryan Galloway; four nieces and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Kenneth Farnsworth; an aunt and two uncles, Amber Farnsworth, Barton Galloway and Robert Farnsworth.
Wesley, you are loved, we are heart broken and you will be missed immensely. Our world became a little dimmer on June 28th.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions Graveside only services will be held in Pocatello, Monday, July 6th, 1:00 p.m., at Mountain View Cemetery, Section 49 East, Row 18. A video recording of the service will be available after on Wesley's memorial page at www.pocatellofuneral.com
. Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and condolences to the family may be posted on their website.