William "Bill" Charles Weir, 71, passed away on May 16, 2020 at a local care center. He was born April 4, 1949, son of Peggy Weir in Pocatello, Idaho. Bill attended Pocatello High School where he graduated in 1968.
In 1970 he entered the US Army where he served in Vietnam from 1970 to 1972. Upon returning from war he began a relationship with Berleen Rose Denney, whom he has shared 45 years of marriage.
He was employed at the J.R. Simplot Don plant where he retired after 31 years. In December 1981 Bill was blessed with a baby girl, they named her Carrie Sue. She was the apple of his eye. In his later years Bill was an avid reader and loved a good novel, his favorites were westerns.
Bill enjoyed going to baseball games with his wife and daughter. He loved to cheer on his wife and daughter as they played church softball for Rocky Mountain Ministries. He also enjoyed watching WWE wrestling on TV. He attended WWE live with his wife and daughter.
He is survived by his bride of 45 years, Berleen Rose Weir; daughter, Carrie Sue Burke; brother, Tom (Maryann) Weir, Indiana; sisters, Peggy Richards, Salt Lake City, Utah, Judy (Ed) Wahl, Pocatello, Colleen Hall, Boise, and Kathy (Val) Wuthrich, Pocatello; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Weir; mother-in-law, Elfreida Denney; and father-in-law, Berle Denney.
A private military and family graveside service will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be posted at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 20, 2020.