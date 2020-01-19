|
William "Bill" Dennis Nye passed away at his home in Seattle on Sunday January 5, 2020. He was 78.
Dad lived his life to the fullest every day. The oldest of three sons, he was born in Boise, Idaho on May 21, 1941, to William Adams and Mary Loa Layne Nye. Growing up in Boise, Dad made many lifelong friends, earned varsity letters in football, track, and baseball, and was in the first graduating class of Borah High School in 1959. Dad went on to Idaho State College where he pledged Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and entered the ROTC program. While at Idaho State, Dad met his future wife and our mom, Sandra Darrow.
Dad graduated in 1964 with a Bachelor's in Business Administration and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Army. In June 1964, Mom and Dad were married, and he was assigned to Ft. Bliss to attend the Army Air Defense Artillery School. They were assigned to the Surface to Air Military Battery in Babenhausen, Germany, and later to Ft. Lewis where Dad became Commander of Basic Training. It was at Ft. Lewis that his oldest daughter, Jennifer, was born. Dad was honorably discharged from the Army as a Captain in October 1967. The family moved to Idaho Falls where he started his career in banking and finance with Idaho First National Bank. There, his son, John Christopher, was born. Later, the bank relocated the family to Twin Falls where their third child, Sara, was born.
In 1976, the family moved to Pocatello where Dad continued to advance his career. While living in Pocatello he served several in community and civic related positions and commuted to the Pacific Coast Banking School in Seattle where he graduated. Later, Dad left Idaho First and continued his banking career with Idaho Bank and Trust. In 1985, Dad accepted a job with Seattle First National Bank. Mom and Dad later divorced but remained friends and forever committed to their three children and grandchildren.
Soon after moving to Seattle, our dad was recruited by Merrill Lynch to become a financial advisor. It was with Merrill Lynch that his career began to flourish. His gregarious personality and financial wisdom provided sound advice to clients, many of whom became his friends. Dad was proud to have worked for both Idaho First and Merrill Lynch for over 20 years. In 2006, he retired from Merrill Lynch as a Vice President and Senior Financial Advisor.
Our father truly loved life. While in Idaho he enjoyed time outdoors, golfing, fishing and bird-hunting. In Washington, he continued golfing and enjoyed endearing friendships, the Mariners and all the other offerings of the Pacific Northwest. Most of all, our dad loved watching a sporting event. He did not care if the venue was at a professional stadium or a suburban little league ballpark, he just loved watching people compete to the best of their abilities. There was no end to his enthusiasm. In retirement he enjoyed traveling for a round of golf, spring training games, and throughout the US, Europe and Central America. Perhaps his favorite travels of all were frequent visits to spend time with his children and grandchildren. We will miss him.
Bill is survived by his children; Jennifer Parker of Pocatello, Chris Nye of White Salmon, WA, and Sara (Rich) Stover of Boise; grandchildren Mark Yensen, Will Parker, Olivia Nye, and John, Peter, and Kate Stover; brother Bruce Nye of Indian Wells, CA; sister-in-law Virginia Moore-Nye of Alexandria, VA., and four nieces. He is preceded in death by his father William; mother Mary; brother Brian; and sister-in-law Lynn Langolois Nye.
Services will be held in Pocatello on Saturday, January 25th in the Prayer Chapel of Grace Lutheran Church, 1350 Baldy Avenue at 2:00PM with a reception to immediately follow at The Yellowstone, 230 W. Bonneville.
Our family requests memorial contributions be made in our father's name to the Idaho State University Foundation "I Love ISU" Scholarship Fund, 921 S. 8th Avenue, Box 8050, Pocatello, Idaho 83209-8050.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 19, 2020