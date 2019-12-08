|
The white pearly gates opened, and William J. "Bill" Green stepped in with a Coors (stubby of course) in his left hand and a Camel in his right.
Bill passed away at his home in the early morning hours of December 1, 2019 with loved ones by his side. We can only imagine the greeting he must have received from his parents, brothers, friends, and love of his life who were surely asking "what the hell took you so long."
Bill was born 2 November, 1947 in Pocatello, Idaho to Leonard "Phil" and Elda "Albiston" Green. He was the youngest of 3 boys and had 1 younger sister. Bill grew up playing sports, baseball being his favorite. He graduated from Highland High School in 1966. Bill married Cathy "Ingelstrom" Smith, and they had 2 boys, David Allen and Joshua William Green. They later divorced. In 1981, Bill married the love of his life Lisa Villano.
Whether you knew Bill as William Green, Bill Green, Billy Green, Mr. Green, Coach Green, Command Sergeant Major Green, Scorpion 7, or Rounder you could not help but fall in love with his gruff personality, and most notably his heart of gold.
Bill worked at Albertsons, was a math teacher at Irving Junior High, and joined the Army National Guard in 1971. He joined the Army full-time, served for 36 years, and retired as a Command Sergeant Major (CSM) in 2007. Bill was a force to be reckoned with. He was well respected by his unit and had a passion for his country and a true love of the soldiers that were under his charge. The 1-148 Artillery OIF III (Task Force Scorpion) was deployed to Iraq twice. He received several medals for his service. Bill wore a copper bracelet in honor of SFC Ronald Wood, who was killed in 2005 by a roadside bomb while on a patrol during their Iraqi deployment. You never saw Bill without this bracelet...Ever.
In true soldier fashion, Bill was routine in almost everything he did. He had a haircut each week from Barbie; worked out each and every day (always at the same time); and made his daily trip to the Pressbox where he met with many great friends over the years.
Bill is preceded in death by his dad Leonard "Phil" Green, mother Elda "Albiston" Green; brothers Errol Green, Ron Green; several friends; and the love of his life Lisa Villano.
Bill is survived by his sons David Allen Green (Debbie) of Pocatello, ID, Joshua William Green (Amanda) of Boise, ID and 8 grandchildren: Nate and Scott Green, Zach Dahlquist, Dalen Barfuss, Gage Green, Jessica, Kristine, and Michael Croghan; as well as several nieces and nephews (who of course he dearly adored); and his beloved sister Pam "Green" Nelson.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held at the Pocatello National Guard Armory (10714 Fairgrounds Road, Pocatello, ID) on Friday December 13 at 5:00 pm in his honor. It will be short and sweet, just like dad would like. For those who have pictures of our dad, we would love for you to share these with us for the slide show we will have at the Celebration. A drop box for the photos has been set up: "drop event"- search, and type in "Billy Green Life Celebration". Per our dad's wishes, his ashes will be spread at the East Fork of the Salmon River (better known as East Fork University) with family and friends and lots of cold beverages! In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Idaho State Veterans Home or Children of Fallen Soldiers Relief Fund, Inc.
Dad, you are our true hero. For those that knew Bill, we ask when you read this to grab a Coors stubby, raise it in honor of our dad and play his favorite river song: "London Home Sick Blues" by Jerry Jeff Walker. Our dad would love that. We will see you on the other side dad. We love you....... Scorpion 7 "OUT".
Published in Idaho State Journal on Dec. 8, 2019