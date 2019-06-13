January 3,1931-March 29, 2019



William "Bill" Mullenix , 88 of La Quinta, CA and Chubbuck, ID, Went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family on Friday, March 29, 2019. Bill was born January 03, 1931 in Green City, Missouri to Everell and Mary Mae Mullenix.



He was raised in Unionville, Kirksville and Martinstown Missouri. He attended Missouri State Teacher University and later taught for one year. He decided teaching wasn't for him. Bill served in the US Army and the US Air force. While in the Air Force he met and married Sandra Hollingsworth, the love of his life and partner for the next 61 years until her death in 2013.



Bill and Sandra then moved to California (Fontana and Eagle Mountain) where Bill was an engineer on the railroad. Bill later moved Pocatello to work for FMC as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement. After Sandra's death, Bill moved to La Quinta, CA to enjoy the warmer weather.



Bill and Sandra raised their 6 children, several foster children and two of their grandchildren, Carrie Kerr ( Chad) of Piedmont, South Dakota and Chris Mullenix of Rapid City, South Dakota).



Throughout the years, Bill loved playing country music on his guitar. He would often jam with his brother-in-law Dirk and his brother Bob. Bill was an active volunteer at both The Pocatello and The Indio Senior Centers.



Bill is survived by his children: son, Johnnie Mullenix (Marilyn Dykes) of Pocatello, ID, daughter, Julie Crow (Richard) of Dallas, OR, daughter, Rhonda Kegerreis of Indio, CA, daughter, Tamara Kemp (Paul) of La Quinta, CA, daughter, Tina Jones of Pocatello and son, Thomas Mullenix (Kelly) of Pocatello, ID. 16 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren and 1 due in July.



Bill is also survived by his brother, Robert Mullenix (Donna) of Ottumwa, Iowa. His brother-in-law, Dirk Hollingsworth (Kriss) Idaho Falls, sister-in-law Sherri McInelly, Spring Texas, and brother-in-law, Brad Hollingsworth (Debra), Pocatello, ID.



He was preceded in death by; his wife, Sandra Mullenix, and his parents, Everell and Mary Mae Mullenix.



Graveside memorial services with military rites will be held June 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.