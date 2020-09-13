Steve Hansen, 79, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020 at his home in Chubbuck, Idaho.Steve was born December 15, 1940 to Gordon and Wilma Hansen. Raised in Teton Valley Idaho, Steve was the third of seven children. He joined the military in 1957, serving in the US Air Force until 1961. He was stationed at Myrtle Beach, North Carolina where he was a Range Spotter. Steve wanted to be a pilot, but unfortunately was unable to due to being color blind.After his discharge from the service, Steve moved back to Teton Valley and went to work for the Forest Service in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Steve married Linda Reiley Jacob on March 8, 1964 in Elko, Nevada.They moved to Pocatello, Idaho in 1964 and were happily married for 56 years. Steve was an amazing mechanic - he could fix any car. Steve was employed by Hill Brothers Buick until 1975 when he went to work for The Union Pacific Railroad as a Machinist and later as a Foreman General, where he remained until his retirement in 2005.Steve loved working for the railroad and enjoyed the many people who worked with him at the Long Branch Diesel Shop. In 1975, Steve bought a new GMC limited edition Beau James pickup truck. After retirement, he started restoring "Beau", which took about two years to complete. Beau still only has 59,600 original miles today.A few months ago, Steve started visiting places around Pocatello that he had not seen in a while, and he would take his disposable camera with him so he could take pictures.Steve is survived by his wife Linda Hansen of Chubbuck, ID; son Jacob (Cindy) Hansen of Nashville, TN; daughter Stacy (Chris) Lindauer of Chubbuck, ID; daughter Susan (Kevin) Booth of Pocatello, ID; grandsons Michael Ridley of Lancaster, SC, Steven Booth of Pocatello, ID, Joseph Lish of Portland, OR, and Casey Lish of Canyon, TX; granddaughter Devery Martin of Tacoma WA; sisters Bonnie Armstrong of Tetonia, ID, Karla Woolstenhulme of Mesquite, NV, and Debbie Woolstenhulme of Idaho Falls, ID; five grandchildren and two greag-grandchildren.Steve was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Vern Hansen, as well as his sisters Marge Moulton, and Gayle Martin.Thank You to Heritage Home Health & Hospice, with a very special thank you to Kadi and Clint, as well as Kevin at Legacy Oxygen.