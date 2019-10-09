|
|
William Victor Saunders (Bill) passed away on October 6, 2019, with his eternal companion Beverly at his side. He was born on July 21, 1950 in Nampa, Idaho. He was raised by his father Harvey Victor Saunders and his mother Carma Stephens Saunders, along with his younger brother Allen F. Saunders and sister Debbie Saunders Stewart.
He met his wife Beverly Wilson Saunders at the age of 15 during a church outing. Upon graduation in 1968, from Highland High School in Pocatello, Idaho, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served on the battleship S.S. New Jersey as a gunner's mate and on a river patrol boat during the Vietnam War. He was exposed to agent orange during his tour of duty that led to numerous health problems later in life.
After he returned home he married his high school sweetheart Beverly on February 3, 1973. They were sealed with their children, Vikki, Tamara, Michelle, and Stephen in the Idaho Falls Temple on November 10, 1984.
Bill started his career with the Union Pacific Railroad prior to enlisting in the Navy and returned to the railroad after his time on active duty. He retired at the age of 50 after 30 years of service. He traveled extensively during his work with the railroad resulting in all of his children being born in different states. He was proud of his years with the railroad and the family legacy he shared with his father and brother. All three of them retired from the railroad and served their country in the United States Navy.
Bill was proud of his service to his country and instilled this love in his children. He was preceded in death by his mother Carma and father-in-law Don. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Beverly, father Harvey, brother Allen (Claudine) , sister Debbie (Jim) , daughters Vikki (Kevin) White, Tamara (Robert) Bailey, Michelle (John) Overstreet, and son Stephen (Alicia) Saunders, 12 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Mervin Sharp Bennion Veterans home for the love and care they showed dad over the last 4 years.
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Anderson Funeral Home (96 West 300 North). Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Nephi 4th/5th Ward (345 East 500 North) with a viewing 1 hour prior.
www.andersonfh1866.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 9, 2019