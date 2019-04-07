Services Downard Funeral Home 241 N Garfield Ave Pocatello , ID 83204 (208) 233-0686 Resources More Obituaries for Zachary Carr Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Zachary Ailshie Carr

1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Our beloved father, son, brother and friend, Zachary Ailshie Carr passed away on March 24, 2019 at Gateway TCC, Pocatello, Idaho.



Zachary was born October 1, 1981 in Pocatello to Nash Logan Carr and Alice Kristine Ailshie Carr. His family also consisted of an older sister, Alicia and an older brother, Matt. His brother was his favorite person. He followed Matt everywhere and copied everything he did. Zac also loved our little dog Shadow.



Zac was very smarty and could do anything he set his mind to, but due to his high energy level and ADHD, he had many struggles in trying to achieve his goals. He loved activity and hated sitting still. He loved the outdoors especially snowboarding, dirt bike riding, camping and fishing.



He had many friends and loved spending time with them.



Zac married Wendy DeMucha on September 6, 2003. They later divorced but have a son, Tyler Zachary Carr, born February 26, 2003, who was the brightest light of Zac's life. He would light up inside when Tyler's name was mentioned in any conversation or he got to see him.



Zac went to school in Pocatello at Lewis and Clark Elementary, Irving Jr High and Pocatello High School. He later got his GED.



Zac was mechanically inclined and was always working on his own cars or helping someone else work on theirs. This ability came from his father who was his mentor and example.



Zac's sister, Alicia was instrumental in keeping him engaged by challenging him both mentally and physically to do all he could to stay active during his illness.



Zac also loved his "Aunt Mary Lee" who spent many many hours reading to him and caring for him.



At Gateway TCC where he resided for the last 3 years, he had many friends who were very caring and protective of him. We can't even begin to list all of you but you know who you are. The family loves and appreciates you all. The caregivers from Signature Hospice also have our sincere thanks. I'm sure you can all hear Zac say "Thank you, appreciate it".



Zac worked at many jobs including roofing, welding, road construction and at Heinz. His favorite was driving the heavy equipment.



Zac is survived by his parents, his son, Tyler Zachary Carr; his sister, Alicia J. (Wyatt) Reese; his brother, Matthew L. (Shannon) Carr; aunts, Mary Lee Weiner and Patricia Gowans; unlces, John Carr, James Bollinger, Jerry Bollinger and Stephen A. Ailshie and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his friend and ex-wife, Wendy DeMucha and her parents, Lorri and Billie DeMucha who loved him.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Horace F and Bertha Ailshie and Imogene and Woodrow Bollinger and a sister Anita Kristine Carr.



Zachary's greatest comfort was the Bible's promise of the resurrection to a paradise earth. His study of the Bible with Jehovah's Witnesses was very faith building. Thank you to his faithful and loving Bible teacher Josh for his love and patience.



As Zachary wished, he was cremated and there are no public services planned at this time.



This tribute was given by his mother, Kristine, who along with his father loved him to the end. We are hoping to be with him again in the paradise of Jehovah's Kingdom through Jesus Christ our Savior.



Please share memories, photographs and condolences at www.downardfuneralhome.com Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries