Lloy D. Peterson Obituary

(Archived)
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 22, 2020
24 of 24 words: Peterson, Lloy D., passed at her home in Meridian on January 20, 2020 at the age of 65. Services arranged by Cloverdale Funeral Home.

