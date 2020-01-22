Obituary Preview for Lloy D. Peterson
Lloy D. Peterson Obituary
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 22, 2020
: Peterson, Lloy D., passed at her home in Meridian on January 20, 2020 at the age of 65. Services arranged by Cloverdale Funeral Home.
