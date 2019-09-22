|
Aaron Sean Alloway
1969-2019
Aaron Sean Alloway passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, September 14th, 2019. He was born to the loving parents of Connie and Bud Alloway on November 8th, 1969 in Boise, Idaho. He had one older sister, Tami Childress, and three amazing nieces. He grew up in the Treasure Valley and graduated from Borah High School in 1988. He obtained his Electrical License in 1997, where he then traveled throughout the United States for work, loving every moment of it. Aaron Alloway belonged to IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) Local 291 for 20+ years; Aaron also served on the Executive Board for 12 years where he was a dedicated advocate for workers' and families rights. In 2004 Aaron met the love of his life, Ashley Jeannette Fuller, in Boise, Idaho. They married on July 21st, 2007. Aaron and Ashley were overjoyed to welcome their son Max Dwayne Alloway on July 12, 2013. He completed their little family.
Aaron had a free and adventurous spirit; he backpacked throughout numerous countries such as: Thailand, Belize, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and many other places. In addition, Aaron created countless memories backpacking, camping, and biking throughout the wonderful state of Idaho with his family. He absolutely loved the outdoors and teaching his son everything he knew about life. When Aaron wasn't working with the Union or playing in the outdoors, he was at home being the true handyman he was.
Aaron extended his family with his sister and brother-in-law Megan Fuller and Tyler Gerany, his father-in-law Kevin Fuller, and many others.
Aaron is preceded in death by his parents Connie and Bud Alloway.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank you" to Dr. Travis Williams, his nurse Denise, the MISTI staff and St Luke's Hospice.
Aaron was a dedicated father, husband, son, uncle, friend, and confidant. Everyone is invited and encouraged to celebrate the life of this wonderful man, who will be greatly missed.
Please join us for a celebration of life, in honor of him, at Potomac Manor located at 7311 W. Potomac Dr. Boise, Idaho 83704 for an open house from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Dedications will be held around 2:30 PM.
Note: access Potomac Manor through Candlewood Suites parking lot entrance located directly off N. Cole Rd. Proceed through the parking lot, take a right on W. Potomac Dr, and Potomac Manor parking lot will be directly on the left.
Please visit Aaron's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019