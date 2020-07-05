Aaron C. White

October 27, 1994 – June 28, 2020

Aaron Christopher White was born on October 27, 1994 at St. Luke's in Boise. He left us too soon on June 28, 2020.

Aaron was easy to love. He enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved spending time with family, his girlfriend Analise, and his dog Charlie. He graduated from the University of Idaho in 2019 with a degree in Economics, found a job in his field he enjoyed, and was settling into life in Boise. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, snowboarding, traveling, Silver City, good BBQ, and spending time with his friends.

He was kind, loyal, funny, smart, a bit goofy, and an all-around great guy. Aaron struggled with addiction for many years, but he was on a good path and was so happy with how his life was going. We are thankful for the time we shared with him and he will be in our hearts always.

Aaron is survived by his parents, Bob and Stephanie White, his sister Addie, his girlfriend Analise Salazar, grandmothers Judy Bailey and Cathy White, aunts, uncles, cousins Bailey & Davis, and his close friends.

A small private memorial service was held on July 4 (a favorite day of Aaron's). If you knew Aaron and have memories or condolences you'd like to share with the family, please send to acwmoments@gmail.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store