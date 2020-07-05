1/1
Aaron Christopher White
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Aaron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aaron C. White
October 27, 1994 – June 28, 2020
Aaron Christopher White was born on October 27, 1994 at St. Luke's in Boise. He left us too soon on June 28, 2020.
Aaron was easy to love. He enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved spending time with family, his girlfriend Analise, and his dog Charlie. He graduated from the University of Idaho in 2019 with a degree in Economics, found a job in his field he enjoyed, and was settling into life in Boise. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, snowboarding, traveling, Silver City, good BBQ, and spending time with his friends.
He was kind, loyal, funny, smart, a bit goofy, and an all-around great guy. Aaron struggled with addiction for many years, but he was on a good path and was so happy with how his life was going. We are thankful for the time we shared with him and he will be in our hearts always.
Aaron is survived by his parents, Bob and Stephanie White, his sister Addie, his girlfriend Analise Salazar, grandmothers Judy Bailey and Cathy White, aunts, uncles, cousins Bailey & Davis, and his close friends.
A small private memorial service was held on July 4 (a favorite day of Aaron's). If you knew Aaron and have memories or condolences you'd like to share with the family, please send to acwmoments@gmail.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved