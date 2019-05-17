Adam De Los Santos

1983 ~ 2019

Adam De Los Santos passed away on May 14, 2019, in Boise. He was born in Holland, MI, on November 26, 1983. From childhood, he always had a deep interest in history, and he earned a bachelor's in Political Science from the Ohio State University in 2005. He was a man of many gifts; he was exceptionally smart and wickedly funny. He could argue passionately yet always see and respect the other person's point of view, a skill all too rare. He was a curmudgeon with the most loving of hearts and a smile for everyone he met. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, and he will forever be missed.

Adam is survived by his parents, Barbara and Paul De Los Santos; his sister, Heather Borst; his brother-in-law, Bryan Borst; and his nephew, Roman Borst.