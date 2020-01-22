|
Adelaide Schooler McLeod
1926 – 2020
Adelaide was born November 8, 1926 in Boise, ID to C.J. Schooler and Bertha
Thompson-Schooler. She attended Roosevelt Elementary, North Junior High and Boise High School. It was at Boise Junior College (BSU) that she met the love of her life, Jack McLeod. It was love at first sight. After Junior College they both attended the University of Oregon, where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Liberal Arts.
They were married August 28, 1948 and went on to build their lives together, making their home below the Hungry Horse Dam in Northern Montana. Their first son, John Michael, was born in Quonset hut in Whitefish Montana. Upon returning to Boise, Thomas Gregory was born to be followed by Kevin Joseph. Adelaide was a loving and hard-working mother, tending to everything from nursing skinned knees, to organizing PTA carnivals, to serving as a Cub Scout Den Leader.
An ambitious and driven woman, Adelaide joined her mother, Bertha Schooler in the real estate business, before striking out on her own in 1973 to form McLeod Realty. She had found her new love, and quickly built her company to be one of the top real estate agencies in the area. With Jack by her side, she did several developments in the valley; Shady Beach in McCall and Warm Springs Woods, to name a few. The development she was most proud of was Tivoli Gardens, it was a successful family endeavor. During this time, she served on the board of the Boise Board of Realtors and the Professional Standards Committee, the Women's Civic Club Board, the Board of the Idaho Botanical Garden, several City of Boise committees and the Merry Tillers Garden Club. In May of 1992 she was chosen by The Idaho Statesman as the Portrait of a Distinguished Citizen. She was also the recipient of the March of Dimes White Rose Award, and in 1985 was named Realtor of the Year.
Adelaide loved to travel, and spent her golden years traveling the world with her husband Jack, as well as her beloved sister Jane and Jane's husband, Sam Griffin. They shared many adventures together, enjoying the experiences and each other most of all. Although she traveled extensively, she still felt Boise was the best place on earth.
Throughout all their years together they spent summers with family and friends at their home-away-from-home; another masterpiece designed by her and Jack, alongside the Payette Lake in McCall, Idaho. Many wonderful family memories were made there.
A talented and passionate writer, Adelaide spent her years in retirement penning many incredible books, including:
A Novel - Out of Innocence
A book of Haiku - Smell the Sweet of Green, Earth Songs, The Gift and Dipping the Moon
A book of Poems - A Dog In The Garden
A book of Snippets - Off the Top of My Head
A Non-Fiction Memoir - The Year of the Tiger: Confessions of a Real Estate Broker
Above all, family was the most important thing in Adelaide's life. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack and their oldest son, John, a brother-in-law, Sam Griffin, a sister-in-law, Mary Oliver and her husband, Bob Oliver and many dear friends. She leaves behind her 2 sons; Tom and Kevin, Kevin's wife Kathi, her 3 grandchildren; James McLeod and his fiance, Nohwi Lara, Korie McLeod-Byrd and her husband, Andy Byrd, and Kristopher; 2 great-grandchildren, Drew and Veah; her sister, Jane and Jane's children; Cheri and Cheri's 3 sons, Aaron, Gabe and Nick; Craig and his wife, Debbie, and their children, Emily and Tyler; Jay and his wife, Jane and their daughter, Maris, nephew, Rob Oliver and many, many dear friends.
In her 93 years, Adelaide lived an incredibly full life, surrounded by people whom she loved deeply, and who loved her equally. In all the many things she did in her lifetime she strived for professionalism, and she always lived by the Golden Rule. She was a kind and compassionate friend, sister, mother, and grandmother, never hesitating to go above and beyond to share her love and hospitality with all those around her. Adelaide enhanced and enriched the lives of all those she touched. She lived her life on her own terms as a strong and loving leader and left behind a legacy that will endure in her family and community forever.
A celebration of life will be held at Alden Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Monday, January 27th at 11:00 A.M., followed by a lunch gathering at her home at 5468 W Tivoli.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 22, 2020