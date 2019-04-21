Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Euclid Avenue Church of the Nazarene
1311 South Euclid Ave.,
Boise, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adella Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adella Edwards


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Adella Edwards Obituary
Adella C. Edwards
1932 - 2019
Adella C. Edwards, 86, of Boise, Idaho, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Boise.
Adella was born on July 14, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, to Lillie Bertlesen Christianson and Andrew Christianson.
She married Leonard Edwards on November 10, 1951 in Kalispell, Montana.
Adella was a member of the Euclid Avenue Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors include her brother, Clarence (Arlo) Christianson, sister-in-law, Donna Clark, sister-in-law, Darlene Edwards; son, Steven (Maria) Edwards; daughters, Barbara Flores and Laurie (Jeff) Hilliard; grandchildren, Jeremy (Nicole) Flores, Whitney Hilliard, Brandon Hilliard; and great-grandchildren, Melody Flores and Hailey Flores. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard L. Edwards and her brother, Arvid Chrisianson.
Adella was very much loved by her friends and family and will be missed greatly.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m. at Euclid Avenue Church of the Nazarene, 1311 South Euclid Ave., Boise 83706
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now