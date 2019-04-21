|
|
Adella C. Edwards
1932 - 2019
Adella C. Edwards, 86, of Boise, Idaho, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Boise.
Adella was born on July 14, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, to Lillie Bertlesen Christianson and Andrew Christianson.
She married Leonard Edwards on November 10, 1951 in Kalispell, Montana.
Adella was a member of the Euclid Avenue Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors include her brother, Clarence (Arlo) Christianson, sister-in-law, Donna Clark, sister-in-law, Darlene Edwards; son, Steven (Maria) Edwards; daughters, Barbara Flores and Laurie (Jeff) Hilliard; grandchildren, Jeremy (Nicole) Flores, Whitney Hilliard, Brandon Hilliard; and great-grandchildren, Melody Flores and Hailey Flores. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard L. Edwards and her brother, Arvid Chrisianson.
Adella was very much loved by her friends and family and will be missed greatly.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m. at Euclid Avenue Church of the Nazarene, 1311 South Euclid Ave., Boise 83706
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 21, 2019