Mickelsen, Adrian F., 81, of Boise, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at a local care center of natural causes. A viewing will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, 6:00-7:30pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 6, 2019, 11am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2650 S. Five Mile Rd., Boise, with a viewing from 10:00-10:45am before the service. Interment will follow at the Melba Cemetery. To offer condolences and read full obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 2, 2019