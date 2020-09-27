Agnes Josephine Hoffman

March 1, 1928 to September 13, 2020

She was born the 5th of 6 children and last surviving child of Agnes Versula Rozman and Joseph Gisler in Rupert, Idaho on March 1, 1928. She just missed Leap Year. Her parents' marriage was arranged but a very happy one. She was Austrian and he was Swiss both living in Magna, Utah before they moved to Rupert where they had a Dairy Farm. Agnes graduated from Rupert HS at just 17 years as she skipped a grade. She was a member of the Drama Club, Honor Society and Majorettes. Upon graduation in May she immediately went to St. Alphonsus School of Nursing as a Cadet Nurse. Two of her older sisters Vickie and Polly also graduated from St. Alphonsus.

Upon graduation she worked at Elks Rehab Hospital and the VA Hospital as a surgical nurse and also private duty nursing. She also worked for 8 years part-time for the Children's Pediatric Clinic with Dr. Swinehart and Dr. Venning. After her doctors retired in 1979, Agnes decided to become a Realtor. She worked for her friends Adelaide McLeod, owner of McLeod Realty and Via Surmelis, owner of AV West for over 29 years. Agnes loved the real estate business and was very successful.

She had tremendous energy and she loved tennis, skiing, walking, bridge, knitting, reading and gardening. She loved her flowers. She and Tom traveled extensively to Europe, Hong Kong, Mexico, China and Hawaii.

She married Thomas L. Hoffman in 1948 at the age of 21. They had four children, Dr. Eric Hoffman, Jon Hoffman (Valerie), Gretchen Houston (Tom) and Ted Hoffman (Louella). They had 4 grandchildren, Rickie Lee, Zeb, Jennifer and Gabe. They had 5 step grandchildren, Jamison, Jessika, Alicia, Drew and Camille. They had 6 great grandchildren, Fawn, Micah, Clare, Ella, Christian, Marcus and Isaac.

She was a member of St. Marys and St. John's Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Henry Jr. & Joe Jr., sisters Vickie, Fritzi, Polly and her husband Tom Hoffman.

The picture was of Mom enjoying one of her requests on her bucket list. Lobster on her 90th birthday at Chandlers. Rest in peace Mom.



