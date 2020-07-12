Aileen Lillian Cope DeMeyer1922 - 2020On the chilly day of January 31, 1922, Mary Stoffer Cope and her husband, Marshall Cope, boarded the Boise Valley Interurban bound for Boise's St. Luke's Hospital. Here, their daughter, Aileen Lillian Cope, was born. Aileen went home to be introduced to her ornery and loving brothers, Clayton, Larry, and Kenneth. It was no wonder Aileen grew into a tough and adventurous lady. By the age of 5, Aileen had been run over by a horse drawn wagon, and had ridden with Charles Lindberg in his famous "Spirit of St. Louis" airplane. Lindberg was in Boise giving children a plane ride for a penny a pound. According to Aileen, her father only let her ride because "she didn't weigh much at the time"!Aileen was a farmer's daughter, raised in the Eagle area where her parents rented the DeClerq farm and later the Wolfe farm in 1933. She and her brother Ken, rode their horse "Pet" to attend Pleasant Valley School. Aileen graduated from Eagle High School in 1941. Aileen loved high school and participated in sports, drama, and held student body offices. And then there were the dances. She lived for the dances – school dances, Eagle Hall dances, and Saturday night dances at the Liberty Grange Hall. And then there were the boys, but one in particular loved to dance – Alvin DeMeyer.After high school, Aileen attended the Boise Secretarial School. Passing the Federal Civil Service Exam in Nov. 1941, Aileen was assigned work in Washington, D.C. with the Dept. of the Navy. She was off on her first job, first train trip, and first time in a big city. She had just barely gotten acquainted with D.C., when all changed on December 7th, 1941. The U.S. was at war!! D.C. became an entirely different city. Aileen was assigned to the Navy's Division of Supplies and Accounts, Statistical Department. It that had the responsibility of keeping the Navy's "nuts n bolts" inventory and knowing at which Naval Station these items could be located. During 1942, Aileen stated that she learned about accepting things that she could not change. Coming home to Idaho for a visit, she found many of her dearest friends were away in the service, and some had been killed in the war. The valley had changed. Farmers where doing double duty farming and working "war jobs", rationing affected everyone, and her parents were getting divorced. She returned to D.C. saddened, but she busied herself with her 60+ hours a week job at the Navy Dept. Aileen took night classes in accounting at George Washington University and received credit for a Government CPA. In 1945, Aileen was transferred to Mountain Home Air Force Base to work in the Budget and Fiscal Dept. of the Army.While living in D.C., Aileen had been corresponding with, and when able, seeing Alvin. In the summer of '44, during Alvin's furlough, he presented Aileen an engagement ring. Before his furlough ended, Al received word of his deployment to England and eventual combat assignments. Aileen's anxious moments for his safe return from war began.The war was won and Alvin discharged from the Army, the couple was married on September 15, 1946 in Eagle. The couple spent the next several years renting Boise area farmland. At each farmhouse, they tasked themselves with installing indoor plumbing! These were also the years, they started their family. They had 3 children – Keith, Gary and Christy. Alvin and Aileen continued to dance, joining family and friends at the Miramar Ballroom. They were active in the "Rowdies" Holstein Club. By 1960, Aileen was done with renting, and convinced Alvin to purchase a farm in Middleton which was their home until 1975. During their years on the Middleton farm, in order to feed both the kids and the dairy cows, Aileen returned to work. She spent several years as bookkeeper for the Cooperative Oil Association in Caldwell. Alvin began working as a shipping foreman for Simplot's, while continuing to farm and milk cows. As busy as life was, Aileen was always involved in the children's activities. She helped with 4-H projects and fairs, band, athletics, DeMolay, and Job's Daughters.Alvin was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and by 1975 it became evident that they needed to leave farming and move into town. They bought a home on Maple St. in Caldwell, which became known for its beautiful array of roses. Here they enjoyed their retirement years and had many visits from family and friends. But they especially enjoyed time spent with their granddaughters, Crystal and Katie. As the years passed, Aileen became Alvin's full time caregiver. His medical needs brought the couple to their Boise home in 2000. Alvin died on October 4, 2004 leaving Aileen without her dancing partner. Aileen busied herself with genealogy, learning to use the internet, watching sports, caring for Molly the cat, and loving up her great grandson, Jackson. Aileen was able to live on her own until the age of 96. With the death of Jackson, followed in a few months by the death of her son, Gary, it was too much for Aileen. She suffered a heart attack with each loss. For the next two years, caregivers and her children, Keith and Christy provided Aileen with around the clock care in her home. Aileen lived her 98 ½ years fully. She passed peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020.Aileen was proceeded in death by her parents, brothers, her son Gary, and her great grandson Jackson.Surviving family members are: son, Keith DeMeyer of Boise; daughter, Christy Burgoyne (Grant) of Boise; granddaughters Crystal Burgoyne Feskens (Casey) of Salem-Keizer, OR; Katie Loveless (Josh) of Boise; great grandchildren Lola and Calvin Feskens; daughter in law, Ginger DeMeyer of Wilder; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank Aileen's many wonderful caregivers, including Dr. Leslie Stubbs, Multicare, St. Luke's Hospice and the 5East St. Luke's nursing staff.A viewing will be held Tuesday, July 14th from 4:00 – 7:00pm at the Alden – Waggoner Funeral Chapel, 5400 Fairview Ave., Boise. If attending please observe the Chapel's COVID policy of wearing a mask and social distancing.The family suggests memorials be made to BSU Friends of Nursing DeMeyer Memorial Scholarship or a Veteran's program of your choice.The world has lost not only one of a kind, but one of its kindest.