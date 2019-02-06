Aileen Bernice Haley Eberhardt

December 30, 1922 - January 23, 2019

Aileen Bernice Haley Eberhardt, 96, passed away on January 23, 2019, at her home in Boise, Idaho. Born in Odell, Oregon, on December 30, 1922, her fondest childhood memories were the years spent as part of the Finnish community in McCall, Idaho. She lived with her grandparents, John and Wendla Ikola, and recalls her uncles teaching her to drive on the farm at a young age and a special dog named Tuffy. While living in McCall, she met Benjamin Franklin Eberhardt and the two were wed September 8, 1943.



While Ben served in World War II on a Navy ship, Aileen welcomed their first son, Dennis, in July 1944 while living in Kemmerer, Wyoming. Upon returning from the war, the young family traveled all over the northwest with Ben's work for the lumber industry. A second son Clair was born in April 1947 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Their third son, Benjamin Riley was born in The Dalles, Oregon in 1953.

Aileen was a career woman all of her adult life culminating in over 20 years at First Security Bank once the family settled in Boise, Idaho. Benjamin Sr. and Aileen were longtime members of University Christian Church. They also enjoyed their snow-birding years and golden anniversary before Benjamin Sr. passed away on August 27, 1995. The highlight of Aileen's final decade was the companionship of a second dog named Tuffy.



Aileen is preceded in death by her parents, Esther Elvira Ikola Haley Rader and Clair McClellan Haley as well as her husband, Benjamin Franklin Eberhardt. She is survived by her three sons: Dennis and Judy, Clair and Marquita, and Benjamin Riley Eberhardt along with seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. The family would like to extend honor and thanks to Ben Riley for the blessing of his faithful and loving care of Aileen for over 20 years. At Aileen's request, no formal service will be held. A gathering in her memory will be held this spring. Psalm 145:17