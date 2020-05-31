Aloysius "Al" Leo Lipetzky
1938 - 2020
Aloysius "Al" Lipetzky passed away on May 4, 2020 at 82 years and 1 month old. Al was born at New Ulm, Minnesota on April 4, 1938. Al was the tenth of 11 children born to Alois and Ann Lipetzky. Al grew up on the family farm in Clements near Springfield, Minnesota and attended school in Springfield. He joined the Navy in January of 1957 and served two years as an Airman with the Air Transport Squadron Seven where he was a crew member for the Embassy Route taking him to Thailand, India, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Dorow, on January 23, 1960 in their hometown of Springfield, Minnesota Al and Pat started their married life in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Al attended the police academy and joined the New Mexico State Police. They spent the next 15 years moving every few years to different cities per State Police policy and were blessed with four boys.
In 1975 they made a decision to leave the State Police to purchase and manage a gas station in Sheridan, Wyoming. This led to several other ventures in hotel management that took them to many locations including West Yellowstone and Whitefish, MT, Albuquerque, NM, Moran, Wy, Flagstaff, AZ, and finally Missoula, Montana where two of Pat's sisters lived. They retired in 2001 and spent the first several years of retirement in Pittsburgh, PA to be close to three of their son's families on the East coast. In 2006 they moved back to the West to Boise near their eldest son's family.
Al and Pat enjoyed spending time outdoors camping and fishing. Al also kept busy in his retirement with a variety of part-time jobs. He liked to tinker in the garage and fix things. He also had lots of stories to tell and liked to tease everyone. In the last few years, Al had a strong devotion to the church and attended daily Mass as often as he could.
Al was preceded in death by his wife, Pat. He is survived by his four sons: Joe (Rose) of Boise, ID, Pete (Lisa) of Pittsburgh, PA, Eric (Colleen) of Mt. Airy, MD and Karl (Jenny) of Mt Airy, MD; nine grandchildren; three step-grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Al on Friday, July 17th at 10:00 am at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Boise. Friends are invited to join the family virtually at www.StMarksBoise.org Please visit www.AccentFuneral.com to leave remembrances for the family. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Al's name can be sent to the St. Mark's Food Bank where Al volunteered or to the Boise Diocesan Vocations office to support seminarians. As Al would say, "Thank you for your kindness."
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 31, 2020.