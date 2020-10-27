Richard "Al" Whitney

1941-2020

Richard Albert Whitney 79, of Boise Idaho passed away on October 22, 2020. "Al" was born to Norrie and Beatrice Whitney on July 14, 1941 in Port Angeles, Washington. After graduating High School in 1959 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served four years active duty and two years in the reserves as a proud Marine. Al met Christine Stusser in Seattle while going to vocational school in 1964 and they were married August 28, 1965. Al bought his first Chevron station in Kent, WA and there they had their first daughter Dawn. Al wanted to move the family back to Sequim and bought his second Chevron station. Al and Chris were highly active in the Sequim community and were members of the Sequim Jaycee's. They had two more daughters Dana and Denise. He went back to school and achieved his BA & MBA degrees. In 1987 Al moved the family to Boise, ID where he bought his own tax and accounting firm, EK Williams later known as A&C Accounting. Chris and Al worked together for 30 years until they retired in 2016. Al took great pride in taking care of his clients over the years, most became close friends. In his spare time Al enjoyed spending time with family, hunting and traveling. Al had a great sense of humor and will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. Al is survived by his wife Christine, his three daughters Dawn (Dan), Dana and Denise (Adam) and his grandchildren Brandon, Kade, Aaron, Kenna and Whitney.

A viewing will be held Thursday October 29, 2020 beginning at 4:30 and ending at 5:30 p.m. The Funeral Service will begin at 6:00 p.m. followed by a reception at Boise Funeral Home Aclesa Chapel 8209 Fairview Ave. Boise, ID 83704 Ph. 208-322-3999



