ALBERTA BARRON RUSSELL
1928 - 2020
Alberta was born on October 1, 1925 in Christie, Oklahoma to Beatrice Barron and Elbert Leak.
She met and married Harold Frank in 1946. To this marriage they had three children. Sherry Sasser, Royce Frank and Mitchell Frank. They were later divorced.
Alberta's career was in the medical field, working for Doctor offices and hospitals. She later went to work for the Department of Health and Welfare and met Richard Russell. They were married in 1968. To this marriage Dick brought his daughter, Chris Kodama. Now the folks had three teenagers to contend with.
Alberta passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was loved by many of the staff and patients at Edgewood Spring Creek. While at Edgewood, Alberta's granddaughter, Tiffany Welch, spent many hours with her. Her grandchildren were close to her and were able to say their goodbyes towards the end. She leaves many friends behind.
Alberta was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dick and both her sons, Royce and Mitch, and a great-grandson, Destin Frank.
She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Gale Sasser, her daughter and son-in-law, Chris and Mike Kodama; a daughter-in-law; eight grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Alberta will be dearly missed by all of us and the family would like to say thank you for all the support that we received.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the , 6126 W. State, Suite 305, Boise, Idaho 83703.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. A private inurnment will take place at a later date at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Twin Falls, ID.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 4, 2020