Alberta Mildred Coy Dooley

Alberta Mildred Coy Dooley, known to us as Berta, died at her home in Cushing, Oklahoma on Sunday February 24, 2019. Family, friends, and her loyal cat, Katie were there for her last breath. A huge thank you and great appreciation go to the Physician's Choice Hospice team for their caring support.

Berta was born in Cushing to John and Mildred Coy on December 31, 1943. She always said everyone should be shouting "Happy Berta's Birthday" instead of Happy New Year.

She moved to Idaho in 1981 where she pursued the love of her life: education. She earned a Bachelor of Social Work from Boise State University, a Masters from Eastern Washington University, and a PhD from the University of Colorado Denver. She taught at the University of Oklahoma, Chico State University, and BSU. For years Berta had a private therapy practice in Boise. Always a champion of social consciousness, she was affiliated with several social advocacy organizations.

Berta loved to laugh, especially when she told the joke. A perfect evening for her was a delicious meal, prepared by someone else, conversation with good friends, and a glass of decent white wine, preferably traveling somewhere exotic.

She is preceded in death by her young son, Johnny Carl (Bubba), her sisters Betty White, Gloria Bobo and Margaret Fuqua and parents John & Mildred Coy. Survived by her son Lonnie Jack, daughter-in-law Teresa, grandson Dustin Cory, his wife Holly, nieces and nephews, and friends across many states.

In keeping with Berta's wishes there will be no funeral. Her ashes will become part of the Sawtooth Mountains in Idaho later this summer. Celebrate Berta's life with a donation to the homeless shelter she advocated for: Interfaith Sanctuary in Boise, Idaho. https://interfaithsanctuary.org/donate/ Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 1, 2019