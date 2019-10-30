|
|
Shaner, Alberta M., 94, a resident of Meridian, passed away October 26, 2019 in Meridian.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm noon on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr. in Garden City. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 Indiana Ave. in Caldwell.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 30, 2019