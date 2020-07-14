Alden Ray Nicolls
1934~2020
Alden "Nick" Ray Nicolls passed away on July 10, 2020 of natural causes. He leaves family and friends with precious memories of time-shared fishing, playing games, drinking beer, and laughing – always laughing.
Nick was born in New Liepzig, North Dakota to John and Edna Nicolls on May 22, 1934. His mother, four brothers and one sister moved to Idaho when he was a teenager; his father passed away at an early age. Nick was the last surviving member of his birth family; Clara, Donnie, John, Kenny, LeRoy and his loving parents will embrace him when he enters heaven.
After an honorable discharge from the Navy, he returned to Boise, Idaho to recapture the heart of the love of his life, Dena Wilson. The two were married August 8, 1958. Nick and Dena together began a long line of love when they welcomed two children Nick Nicolls and Brenda Nicolls-Mahler into the world. Both children witnessed the power of love through the strong relationship of their parents and followed in their parent's footsteps to marry the love of their lives, Lori Smith and Randy Mahler. The family grew to include five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
When Dena passed, after 42 years of marriage, Nick met Karen Oltman, a beautiful, caring woman who shared twenty years of love and enjoyment. She stood by his side as friend, caretaker, and the light of his eye. The family appreciates her passion and support and considered her family.
Graveside services will be held at Terrace Lawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, July 15, at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Idaho Food Bank in his name at https://idahofoodbank.org/donate/
