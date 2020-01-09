Home

Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
LDS Black Cat Stake Center
1985 N Black Cat Rd
Meridian, ID
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
LDS Black Cat Stake Center
1985 N Black Cat Rd
Meridian, ID
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
Alfred Clifford Obituary
Clifford, Alfred "Floyd", 89, of Meridian passed away at a local care center on Friday, January 3, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 10:00 a.m. at the LDS Black Cat Stake Center located at: 1985 N Black Cat Rd, Meridian, ID 83646 with a one hour viewing prior to the service. A graveside service will be held Monday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m. at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. For the full obituary see www.summersfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 9, 2020
