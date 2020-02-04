|
Alfred Dee Gibbens
1925~2020
Dee Gibbens, 94, of Boise, passed away on Monday, January 26, 2020 at Grace Assisted Living. Dee was born on June 22, 1925 in Caldwell, ID to Charles Edward and Lula Gibbens. He was raised in the Dry Creek area and graduated from Eagle High School. He served in the Navy during World War II on the USS Baltimore. When he returned he married Annie Echanove on June 20, 1948 in Boise at St. Mary's Catholic Church. They were married 64 years and raised two children. He was a truck driver for P.I.E. and for nearly 40 years and spent 50 years enjoying ranching and family in the Donnelly area.
Dee is survived by his son Dennis Gibbens and his wife Susan; his daughter Sue Ferguson; grandchildren, Shad M. Ross and his wife Amy, and great granddaughter Willow; Stephany M. Cruz and husband John and great grandson Quincy; Kaysie N. Love.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life Annie, his parents, and two brothers and one sister.
Services will be held private for family only. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Dry Creek Historical Society or Boise Rescue Mission.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 4, 2020