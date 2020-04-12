|
Alice Marie Bledsoe
1918-2020
Alice Marie Bledsoe, age 101 of Boise, Idaho, died April 9, 2020 at Springcreek Assisted Living in Meridian, of natural causes.
Alice was born on October 14, 1918, to William Thomas Cooper and Harriet Elizabeth Cooper in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Her mother died when she was 18 months old. She and her brother, Paul, were raised by their father, along with many people who took care of her while her dad worked on his farm. She attended schools in Sapulpa , graduating from Sapulpa High School. While in school she was very active in sports. She played basketball, receiving an award for all tournament guard. She played softball, right field, and broad jumping in track. She loved literary and fine arts, giving a dramatic reading (The White Black Bird).
She met her husband Bill Bledsoe at a church meeting while still in high school. They were married on June 30, 1936 after graduation. While living in Oklahoma they were blessed with three children, Howard, Jim, and Margaret. Mother tells the story of not knowing how to even change a diaper as she was never around little kids. Boy did she learn fast!
In 1942 Mom and Dad decided to join dads parents in Idaho. With three little kids in the back seat of their 1936 Chevy, they were on their way, settling in Marsing. They lived there for 18 years. In 1960 they moved to Caldwell. Mother worked for Dairymen's creamery as a lab tech from 1947 to 1953. She went to work for Simplot in 1953 as a lab auditor until her retirement in 1983.
She loved to travel. Mother and Dad were members of the Good Sam Club.
The highlight for her after Dad passed was a 30 day bus trip across the United States.
Mother was always busy and enjoyed many activities. She did beautiful china painting, loved knitting, was active in Toastmistress, and was famous for planning all the Bledsoe's family reunions. She loved gardening, and made the best salsa and vegetable soup for the family.
She was active in the Boise Senior Center. In 2003 she received a certificate from Boise City Mayor in recognition of her volunteer services at the center. She also received a certificate of appreciation from AARP for her volunteer work as tour director in 1998 and 1999. In 1998 she received a certificate of appreciation for participation in the Boise Neighborhood Association" Paint the Town".
Her greatest pleasure was babysitting her grandkids and great grandkids. They all called her Grandma Great. She loved playing games, was very competitive, especially in dominos. She loved all their activities and loved spoiling them rotten.
Many Sunday afternoons were spend at Jim and Donna's for dinner and games of Rummikub. She loved when all the grandkids were around playing SkipBo.
In 2012 she moved to Springcreek Assisted Living in Meridian. She loved it there and thought it was the best place ever. She often commented that we sure did a great job finding that place for her.
Survivors include her two sons and their wives, Howard and Donna Bledsoe of
Kingsland, Texas, Jim and Donna Bledsoe of Boise, and her daughter and husband Margaret and Michael Campbell of Salem, Oregon. She is also survived by a very special nephew, Doug Cooper and his wife Sheri, 9 grandchildren and their spouses, and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill.
Arrangements are under the direction of Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. There will be a private burial but no services at this time. We will have a celebration of life this summer when we can all be together.
The family would like to thank Springcreek Assisted Living, and All Care Hospice for their excellent care during this most difficult time. May God truly Bless each and every one of you.
Memorials may be made to or your local food bank.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 12, 2020