Boise Funeral Home - Aclesa Chapel
8209 Fairview Ave.
Boise, ID 83704
208-322-2998
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Boise Funeral Home - Aclesa Chapel
8209 Fairview Ave.
Boise, ID 83704
1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice Campbell Obituary
ALICE CAMPBELL
1918-2019
Alice Campbell, 100, passed peacefully at her daughter's home in Boise, Wednesday February 13th, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Taylor, husband Erwin, son Norman Campbell, wife Bonnie, of Shepherd, Mt.,and daughter Jeanette Taylor of Las Vegas, NV. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ted and daughter Suzanne Geitner. She is survived by her 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Alice was born in Toledo, Ohio, August 11, 1918 and followed her new husband in 1935 to San Diego, CA. where he served in the U.S. Navy. They remained in the Napa Valley and Lake Country, CA. until she moved to Boise to be with her daughter. A Memorial Service and Reception will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Boise Funeral Home (8209 Fairview Ave Ph. 208-322-3999).
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 17, 2019
