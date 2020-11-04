1/1
Alice E. Lindeberg
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice E. Lindeberg
1929-2020
Alice E Lindeberg was born June 17, 1929 to Mr. and Mrs. Howard Earnest in Winchester, Indiana. She passed away October 29, 2020 in her home.
She moved with her parents to Long Beach, California at the age of 15, where she graduated from Poly High School.
She had one son, Jerry Michael Bagwell who predeceased her. Survivors include sister Jeanette Rambo, two grandchildren John and Alicia and many nieces and nephews.
She was married to Don Lindeberg in 2000 and they had many happy years together.
She moved to Idaho 15 years ago and lived in Boise close to her family.
She liked to crochet, read, and also had written a book.
She loved giving and helping others. She will be remembered by all who received.
Funeral services will be conducted, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2 pm at Bowman Funeral Parlor.
Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bowman Funeral Parlor
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved