Alice E. Lindeberg

1929-2020

Alice E Lindeberg was born June 17, 1929 to Mr. and Mrs. Howard Earnest in Winchester, Indiana. She passed away October 29, 2020 in her home.

She moved with her parents to Long Beach, California at the age of 15, where she graduated from Poly High School.

She had one son, Jerry Michael Bagwell who predeceased her. Survivors include sister Jeanette Rambo, two grandchildren John and Alicia and many nieces and nephews.

She was married to Don Lindeberg in 2000 and they had many happy years together.

She moved to Idaho 15 years ago and lived in Boise close to her family.

She liked to crochet, read, and also had written a book.

She loved giving and helping others. She will be remembered by all who received.

Funeral services will be conducted, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2 pm at Bowman Funeral Parlor.

Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society.



