Alice Marie (Law) Fluckiger
1950 ~ 2019
Our beloved mother and grandmother, Alice Marie (Law) Fluckiger, 69, of Boise, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, peacefully in her home of natural causes. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Sept. 14, 2019 at the Grand View LDS church on Highway 78, with interment following at the Riverside Cemetery. Alice was born Feb. 7, 1950, in Boise, Idaho, to Aerol and Vernace (Goodin) Law. She was the fifth in a family of ten children. She attended Boise schools and was a proud graduate of Borah High School. On August 19, 1972, she was married to Kim Fluckiger in Boise, Idaho. They were later sealed in the Boise LDS Temple on Sept. 26, 1985. Though they later divorced, they kept in contact through various family events. She held many different positions in the church, but one of her favorites was teaching music to young children. She put herself through technical school and became a Medical Transcriptionist, working at St. Alphonsus Hospital. Before retirement, she worked for the State Transportation Department, where she was loved by all who came in because she was so willing to help them through the process. She loved all kinds of sports and was very athletic, trying to keep up with eight brothers. She loved crafts of all kind and was always found making things that she mostly gave away to friends and family. She loved music and was a very good piano player, which she taught to much of her posterity. She loved to listen to her children and grandchildren sing and taught them many songs. She loved to spend time with her family. That was the most important thing to her. She will be remembered for her selfless love and willingness to give to all that she knew. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Tom Law and Brent Law; and one daughter, Trisha. She is survived by six children: Kim (Kevin) Ebersole, Dawn (Brett) Morgan, Darcy (Mike) Young, Tyler Fluckiger, Trevor (Ana) Fluckiger, and Travis Fluckiger. She has 19 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She has one surviving sister, Judy Wardle, two sisters-in-law, Eva Law and Sandy Law, and six brothers, Roger (Karen) Law, Michael (Darlene) Law, Jerry (Jeannie) Law, David Law, Eddy Law, and Bruce Law. The family will receive friends Friday evening, Sept. 13, 2019, from 7:00-9:00pm at the Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, and at the LDS church in Grand View, 37873 ID-78, Grand View, Idaho, on Saturday before the funeral service at 10:00am.
