Alice Dieter
1928 - 2020
Alice Hunt Dieter died in Boise April 19, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 16, 1928 in Denver Colorado. She received her degree in English Language at University of Colorado in 1949. She met Leslie Dieter there and they married September 10, 1948.
In 1955 they moved to Boise as part of the decentralization of Mountain Bell engineering. One day in the first year of the 1960's she took a subscription to the new weekly Intermountain Observer as it had promised to be "aimed at the intelligent part of the community". When the first copy arrived with a newly added "women's page" anchored by Hint's from Heloise, Alice produced a quick list of twenty-five local women of far more interest to the intelligent part of the community and a full article on one of them; and as family lore records it, walked into Sam Day's office and slammed it down on his desk with a sharp verbal introduction. Professionally this was her first step in following her bliss. Alice's bliss however was not necessarily the bliss of the establishment, especially the white male establishment. Alice was a force to be reckoned with and when combined with Les they were a power couple before that was a thing. This took on many incarnations, they lobbied the legislature to establish Idaho's first public accommodation law and unofficially desegregated the Interlude Bar. When Alice identified inequality she took it to task. Her home was constantly hosting visiting dignitaries, scholars, diplomats, authors, activists and several foreign BSC students who came to know it as their home. Life with Alice was dynamic.
She was a columnist and assistant editor for the Observer until it's end in 1972. She worked for KBOI from 1966-73 where, as the first female Radio/TV reporter in the state she broke plenty of ground. Alice worked for the communications department at Boise Cascade 1973-1983 crafting stories about the company's far ranging interests and writing many speeches for chief executives. She also enjoyed during these years writing her weekly editorial for the Idaho Statesman on whatever subject had her attention that week. Her list of activism, NGO and nonprofit affiliations and positions includes, the Association for the Humanities in Idaho, Idaho Farm Workers Services, Friends of Four (PBS), Boise Committee on Foreign Relations, Idaho Governor's Commission on Excellence in Education, League of Women Voters, UINCEF, Idaho Historical Society, St. Michael's Episcopal Parish, Boise Philharmonic and any number of state and national political campaigns. Perhaps one of her most cherished community efforts was her 15 years on the Boise City Park board from 1964-79 where among so many other accomplishments she worked tirelessly to bring the Boise Greenbelt into existence. It was with great satisfaction that her final personal residence was alongside the greenbelt and river near Municipal Park.
In retirement she remained active in many community organizations, traveled with her husband and hosted her children and grandchildren at home. Alice and Les built their third and final Boise home in 1991 along side the greenbelt and spent many hours together walking and riding their tandem bicycle along the river. Even as a well known activist for women's rights and independence Alice was inseparable in life and action from her husband Les. Opposites in so many ways they blended their lives in mutual respect and communication. They combined their passions and energies for the betterment of Boise and the rest of the state setting a high bar for the rest of us. Les proceeded her in death in 2017 as well as an infant child Tommy (1m 1954). They leave many wonderful memories with their surviving children Philip Dieter, Paul Dieter, and Robin Dieter Crowley; grandchildren Thomas Crowley, Alice Crowley, Thomas Dieter and Amalie Dieter. A private memorial for both Les and Alice will be scheduled for later in the summer as the pandemic allows.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 26, 2020